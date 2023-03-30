When it comes to career jealousy in their relationship, WWE stars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have come a long way. ET's Ash Crossan spoke to the couple ahead of WrestleMania 39, where they shared how they overcame it and how they support each other in the ring.

"Pure jealously," Rollins joked when asked what it's like to see Lynch as the main event for WrestleMania. "No, she mentioned anybody in our profession, their goal -- I mean, my goal since I was 4 years old is to main event WrestleMania, and to see her be able to do that, and really just smash through any expectations or any boundaries, limitations whatever you wanna call it, that have ever been set for women, is pretty special."

"It was awesome to be a part of the show, awesome to be able to be there and support her and watch her in that moment," He continued. "It was a groundbreaker. It set the tone for the future of females in our sport, and so, it's one of those things that our daughter will look at at some point in her life, and hopefully, it will be an example to her that she can do anything she sets her mind to."

Rollins, who shares a 2-year-old daughter, Roux, with his wife, admitted that while he's Lynch's number one fan now, it was hard when they were first dating not to be jealous and insecure given the highs and lows of the sport.

"It was hard for me, at first, to be honest with you. I think because the business is so, 'Me first,' it's very difficult to put somebody else on the same level as you, even when it's your significant other. So, it was a huge insecurity of mine, and it really took some pushing and pulling to get me to a different place mentally, where I was as supportive of her as I was of myself, and the jealousy wasn't overwhelming," Rollins shared. "But I think it goes both ways, it's just in the business -- kind of ebbs and flows as well, so, sometimes you're up, sometimes you're both up, sometimes one of you is down and it's just about trying to be there for each other support each other and be happy for each other's success.

He continued, "We're a team, and so we gotta treat it that way, but like I said, it's just it's not in the nature of pro wrestling to treat it as a team sport. It's individual. You've spent all these years working on you, and your thing and your act, and so to support a fellow competitor just feels against nature. But when it's someone you love, and it's someone you wanna see happy, and when you see them in pain, it's the worst thing in the world, it makes it a lot easier to wanna be there for them, so, it certainly was a difficult task for me. She was much better at it than I was."

What helped Lynch move past it, was being honest and vulnerable about any insecurities she was facing at the time,

"Like he said, it ebbs and flows, and I think the important thing to do is be honest and vulnerable in those insecurities, and also let them know, 'It's not you, it's me. I can't handle this right now,'" Lynch shared. "And I think that's been a big help. And then, yeah, just trying to be happy. Knowing that just because somebody's up, and somebody's not quite as up, it all just comes around, we're all just going up together."

Ultimately Rollins said, even with all the comparison, no one can understand them quite like each other -- given the nature of the WWE and its often wild lifestyle.

"As difficult as it can be, when you start to kind of compare, it is the best, because no one really understands what we do except for us," Rollins added. "Our lifestyle and our industry is so wild and out there. I mean, we're just crazy circus folk traveling the world doing this professional wrestling sports entertainment thing, and to have someone with you every single day to be able to do this with your best friend, makes it so much easier. You get that understanding, and to understand where the other person is coming from all the time, really helps you kind of put everything together."

See the couple in the wring when WrestleMania 39 streams live at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, exclusively on Peacock.

