Wynonna Judd's 22-Year-Old Daughter Sentenced to 8 Years In Prison For Violating Probation

Wynonna Judd's daughter is behind bars after getting sentenced to eight years in prison for violating probation.

A spokesperson for the West Tennessee State Penitentiary tells ET that Judd's 22-year-old daughter, Grace Pauline Kelley, was sentenced in April, and has subsequently been incarcerated since that time.

Kelley is serving time for violating probation after leaving a court-mandated drug recovery program last November, ahead of her scheduled completion.

In May 2017, Kelley reportedly pleaded guilty in Williamson County Court to the manufacturing, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine. As part of her plea deal, she was given a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days in jail -- which would be served on probation after spending 30 days behind bars and 180 days at an in-house rehab center for the drug recovery program she later left.

Kelley’s release date is scheduled for August 10, 2025, however she becomes eligible for parole on February 4, 2019.

Kelley -- who Judd shares with her first husband, Arch Kelley -- has had a lengthy history of legal issues involving multiple drug arrests, beginning in 2015.

ET has reached out to a rep for Judd for comment.

