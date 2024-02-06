Cobra Kai is pulling out all the stops for their upcoming sixth and final season!

ET's Ash Crossan spoke with series star Xolo Maridueña at the 51st Saturn Awards on Sunday, where he was honored with the award for Best Performance By a Younger Performer in a Movie for his starring role in the 2023 comic book flick Blue Beetle.

The celebration was a short one for Maridueña, who had to head straight to the airport to get back to the Cobra Kai set -- but he did have time to dish on the final episodes of the Karate Kid spinoff series.

"It is back-breaking -- it's intense," he shared. "I just know that everyone is gonna be super excited to see the season."

"I feel like it is a great end chapter to this Karate Kid legacy," he added. "It's such an honor to get to work with the OGs, of course, Ralph [Macchio] and Billy [Zabka], our Karate Kids, and to get to send them off is a pleasure."

Production on the final season was put on pause during last year's SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild strikes, which also unfortunately impacted Maridueña's ability to promote Blue Beetle. However, the young star says he felt the love all the same -- both from Sunday's awards recognition from the sci-fi community, as well as the film's fans, better known as the "Blue Beetle Battalion."

"I was really so ready for this movie to be shown to the world, and then when I wasn't necessarily able to speak as loudly as I wanted to when the movie came out it was a little tough," he admitted. "But the support of not only the Blue Beetle Battalion, but like, people from Los Angeles where I freaking grew up, kids who look like me growing up, getting to be in the theater with them really made my heart so warm and full."

"It made me realize that the movie is more than just the opening weekend," he added. "To get to share this [Saturn Award] with the people who made the movie is the highest honor. It really wouldn't have been able to be done without them, so I can't wait to take some pictures, do some FaceTimes, you know."

Season 1-5 of Cobra Kai are streaming now on Netflix.

