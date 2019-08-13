Despite what the internet might think, Yalitza Aparicio and Diego Luna aren't getting married... just yet.

The Roma star couldn't help but laugh over tweets about her mom trying to set her up with the actor while speaking with ET's Kristen Gill at Beautycon Festival LA on Sunday.

"That's really funny," she said, giggling. "The answer's no, that's not taking place."

"Really, that story came out of a photo when we were at the Oscars, when we came into contact with Diego, we crossed paths. And he's somebody that in Mexico we really admire, so that's where that came from," she explained.

Look, 12+ hours later I'm still thinking about this photo of @YalitzaAparicio's mom meeting @diegoluna_ because Yalitza's face tells me she is plotting how get Diego to marry her and I can't blame her pic.twitter.com/12z7binYyR — Andrea González-Ramírez (@andreagonram) February 25, 2019

Rumors also sparked this spring that the 25-year-old actress would be co-starring with Luna in a film by Guillermo del Toro -- but the director shut down those reports soon after. Aparicio, an aspiring teacher, has devoted herself to acting following her Best Actress nomination at this year's Academy Awards -- which means she's not focused on dating.

"At the moment, I'm just really enjoying myself. I'm really enjoying this stage of my life, and I haven't really taken the time to focus on pursuing relationships," she told ET. "But I'm not saying never, because you can never say never."

Aparicio is currently finalizing the details on her next acting project, she revealed. "I really didn't think it would happen this soon, but fortunately, through this experience, I've been able to really take on the next step," she shared.

"I really learned a lot over this past year, but the most important thing is that at its core, my essence, I'm still the same person," Aparicio shared of her whirlwind year and how it's affected her -- and her style. "So, it's just a matter of adapting everything I've learned that really works for me."

The actress credits her Roma co-star (and fellow Oscar nominee), Marina de Tavira, for helping her find her footing both in the industry and on the red carpet. "Within the industry, my co-star, Marina de Tavira, [is my style icon]," she said. "When I would see her and how she carried herself, how she dressed and how she... carried herself really inspired me."

"I would tell myself, 'One day, I'm going to get to that point.,'" she expressed.

Between awards recognition, making TIME's 100 Most Influential People list, and gracing the cover of Vogue Mexico, Aparicio already has a lot of success under her belt.

"It was really exciting to be on that list. I didn't realize that everything that I was doing had so much impact on so many people, so to see myself on that list really celebrated that," she said. "All I was trying to do was really bring attention to diversity and the talent that lives within so many people, so long as they have the opportunities."

