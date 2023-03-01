For Lainey Wilson and Piper Perabo, Yellowstone has been an incredible experience, and they both feel there's a whole lot of story to tell.

Wilson and Perabo both walked the carpet at this year's Billboard Women in Music awards gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and they spoke with ET's Diedre Behar about their time on the hit modern Western and rumors that it might be coming to an end.

"It's been crazy, you know, I feel like I learned something about myself that I didn't even know," Wilson said of her time on the show -- which also marks the country singer's acting debut. "I feel like I just I love being creative, whatever that means, and diving in head first. I've never acted a day in my life! So it's such a cool experience."

As for rumors that Yellowstone might end after season five -- allegedly due to drama between star Kevin Costner and series creator Taylor Sheridan -- Wilson said she hasn't heard anything one way or the other but hopes to remain a part of the show.

"You know what, I don't know much, but I have a feeling they're going to end it the right way, and there's gonna be more of it," Wilson shared. "And I'm hoping I'm gonna be back in it!"

The crooner and actress also said that, while she didn't get a chance to meet Costner while filming, as they didn't share any scenes, "From everything I've heard about the man, he's just as kind as he is talented."

Perabo -- who joined the cast in season 4 playing animal rights activist Summer Higgins -- echoed Wilson's sentiments.

"He's so amazing," she said of Costner. "He's such a movie star and it's so inspiring to be around an actor like that."

As for the reports of behind-the-scenes feuding and the possibility of it threatening the future of the series, Perabo quipped, "I mean there's always a lot of drama when it comes to Yellowstone, don't believe everything you hear!"

That being said, she played it coy when asked about possible storylines in the show's future, explaining, "Taylor Sheridan knows to play it really close to the vest, and I know better than to speak outside the ranch, but I'm excited to see what happens next."

For more on the rumored Yellowstone tensions, check out the video below.

