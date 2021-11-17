Young Dolph, 'Case Closed' Rapper, Dead at 36

Young Dolph, a rapper best known for tracks like "Major" and "1 Scale," died on Wednesday at age 36 after being shot in Memphis, according to multiple reports.

Three independent law enforcement sources confirmed to local affiliate FOX13 that Young Dolph was shot and killed at Makeda’s Butter Cookies in Memphis. Maurice Hill, the owner of the shop, told FOX13 that the rapper walked into the store to buy cookies when someone drove up and opened fire.

Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., broke out in 2016 with his debut album, King of Memphis, before breaking on to the charts with tracks like "Major," "RNB" and "Death Row." His latest release was his second collab with Key Glock, Dum and Dummer 2, which dropped in March.

Young Dolph was previously shot in November 2017, leaving him in critical condition, though he later recovered and no charges were filed in the case. The rapper was also the cousin of late rapper Juice WRLD.

Several celebrities and fellow rappers, including Megan Thee Stallion and Chance The Rapper, shared their reaction to Young Dolph's death, with Megan writing that she plays the Memphis native's music "every day."

"Everybody that know me knows I play this man music EVERY DAY ! He was so genuine so real so kind to me and tfarris always !!! Rest In Peace to a real legend 💙," Megan wrote.

"God bless Dolph 🕊," Chance tweeted. "Real independent Memphis rapper born in Chicago. Loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love every time I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man."

God bless Dolph 🕊 Real independent Memphis rapper born in chicago. loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 17, 2021

Yo this is terrible RIP Young Dolph. Foreva. — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) November 17, 2021

Rest In Peace King Young Dolph 👑 🙏 😢🥺 pic.twitter.com/zHtcEoAKt8 — TrendSetter ⭐️ (@coi_leray) November 17, 2021

Damn man RIP young dolph🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 17, 2021

I hope to God these rumors ain’t true about my friend, my brother and a man dear to my Sons @YoungDolph . Lord help us as a people stop the hate, the violence and the hopelessness. When we realize we matter others will as well. Lord help us right now. #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) November 17, 2021

RIP #youngdolph, your energy every time you pulled up to the show will forever be missed 🕊🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/CSYYscRkJ5 — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) November 17, 2021

Rapper Young Dolph is well known for handing out turkeys around Thanksgiving in Memphis through the Memphis Athletic Ministries charity, speaking to school children and donating money to his former high school Hamilton High School. He was shot and killed today.. RIP pic.twitter.com/4JOjs9xzKV — Loni Love (@LoniLove) November 17, 2021

Rest In Peace Young Dolph 🙏🏾👼🏽 Smh Dawg — King Of R&B (@Jacquees) November 17, 2021

DAMN! This One Hurt 😞

RIP DOLPH! 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) November 17, 2021

R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 17, 2021

IM HURT 😭😢💔💔 My house LOVES DOLPH this one hits hard! Praying for his family and all his loved ones. He was so humble man this is bullshit — BIA (@BIABIA) November 17, 2021

Damn R.I.P DOLPH PRAYER FOR YA KIDS AND FAMILY SMH — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) November 17, 2021

RIP DOLPH 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) November 17, 2021

