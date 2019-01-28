This Is Us star Mackenzie Hancsicsak definitely had a busy SAG Awards on Sunday!

The 10-year-old actress, who plays "young Kate" on the hit NBC drama, attended the star-studded awards show, where she took the opportunity to also sell delicious Girl Scout Cookies. Hancsicsak tweeted about her stash of cookies for sale, writing, "If anyone at @SAGawards wants some @girlscouts cookies, I’m at table 34!"

Hancsicsak had an eventful SAG Awards, Instagramming about meeting Lady Gaga alongside her fellow cast mates. This Is Us also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for a second time.

"What an amazing night @sagawards!" she Instagrammed alongside pictures of the This Is Us cast all together. "Have so much Pearson pride tonight for of all the cast of @nbcthisisus. Congrats! Now back to work tomorrow morning!! Thanks again @sagawards for hosting such an awesome night/party. We always have such a great time."

