Could Sheldon Cooper actually come face to face with his younger counterpart on The Big Bang Theory?

It appears that may be happening, as CBS announced on Wednesday that a few cast members from Young Sheldon will be making cameos in an upcoming episode of The Big Bang Theory.

According to a press release, Iain Armitage, who portrays the younger version of Jim Parsons' character on Young Sheldon, will guest star on an episode of Big Bang that will air next month, along with Lance Barber (George) and Montana Jordan (Georgie).

Seeing as the shows take place nearly 30 years apart, the two casts have never interacted onscreen with each other, until now. And it's the perfect time for a crossover, since the network announced in August that The Big Bang Theory would be ending following the show's season 12 finale.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, both on CBS. Watch the video below for more on The Big Bang Theory's final season.

