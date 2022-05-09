Young Thug Arrested Following Gang and Racketeering Sting

Young Thug has been taken into custody following a massive sting, involving charges of racketeering and gang activity. ET has confirmed that Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, was booked into Fulton County jail Monday on charges of conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act (RICO), which police say occurred in January 2013, and alleged participation in criminal street gang activity, which police say occurred in May of 2018.

As of right now he has not been released from jail.

According to WSBTV WSBTV reporter Michael Seiden, Williams is being accused of renting a rental car that was used in the murder of a rival gang member, Donovan Thomas Jr., back in 2015. Seiden says the entire indictment is 56-counts and charges 28 associates of Williams' collective and record label YSL or Young Stoner Life/Young Slime Life/Young Slatt Life -- including Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.

JUST IN: @youngthug booked into @FultonSheriff on charges of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act & Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity. He will make his first appearance on Tuesday at 1130 am. @wsbtvpic.twitter.com/LRSeus8Lsc — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

Kitchens has reportedly been charged with one count of conspiring to violate RICO. Yak Gotti, PeeWee Roscoe, and Williams’ brother Unfoonk were also indicted. Yak Gotti and four others were charged with murder for the January 2015 death of Thomas.

Also in the indictment is a list of "acts in furtherance of the conspiracy" which includes incidents between 2013 and 2022, including the 2015 incident in which PeeWee Roscoe reportedly shot at Lil Wayne’s bus.

I’m continuing to read through the 88 page indictment. Here is the complete list of defendants and charges they’re facing. pic.twitter.com/UvZpCei1uq — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

This completes the list of defendants and charges: pic.twitter.com/IsfCD8C3OS — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

The indictment defines YSL as a "criminal street gang" founded in 2012 with an affiliation with the Bloods.

In speaking with WSBTV, Williams' defense attorney, Brian Steel, said his client has "committed no crime, whatsoever."

"I’ll tell you the response to any allegation: Mr. Williams committed no crime, whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him," Steel told the Atlanta TV station.

.@youngthug defense attorney speaks with my colleague @MarkWinneWSB:



“I’ll tell you the response to any allegation; Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him.”



-Defense attorney Brian Steel pic.twitter.com/X7wXePahtf — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

ET has reached out to the Fulton County court and Williams' rep for comment.

RELATED CONTENT

LaKevia Jackson, Mother of Young Thug's Child, Killed at Bowling Alley

Kourtney Kardashian Supports Travis Barker Backstage at 'SNL'

Indictment Alleges Birdman, Young Thug Involved in Conspiracy to Kill Lil Wayne

A$AP Rocky Arrest: Rapper and Rihanna Didn’t See It Coming (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery