Wedding bells are in store on Younger.

On Wednesday's episode of the TV Land comedy, titled "It's All About the Money, Honey," newly engaged Diana (Miriam Shor) enlists the help of Liza (Sutton Foster) and Lauren (Molly Bernard) in search of the perfect wedding dress ahead of her nuptials to her fiance, Enzo (Chris Tardio).

Considering Diana just found out about Liza's real age an episode ago, it's a little more awkward than usual between the two colleagues.

In ET's exclusive clip, Diana has potentially found the one in a gorgeous low-cut pale pink dress at a New York City bridal shop and Liza is a fan of Diana's gown of choice, but Lauren isn't so easily impressed. "I think we can do better," she declares, marching back into the racks of dresses to find an even more impressive selection that just happens to be in an off-white hue.

"I wore something off-white to my wedding. I was 10 weeks pregnant with Caitlin at the time, so those were the rules," Liza remembers happily.

"Well, you saw my wedding dress. It was taffeta. It was like wearing a barrel of hay. I was witching all day and night. By the time I got home I had welts everywhere and Andy wouldn't go near me," Diana recalls of her first marriage. "Probably other reasons for that... looking back."

"I don't know about you but I didn't know what I wanted in my 20s," Liza confesses.

"Oh, you mean two weeks ago?" Diana fires back, taking a jab at being one of the last to find out about Liza's 40-something age. Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above to see what happens next.

Last month, Shor hinted that Diana would finally find out Liza's true age this season, telling ET that "it's definitely dealt with in season six and to great effect."

"The writers are not afraid of telling stories where crazy, emotional things are revealed, as you can see in the first episode when Liza just Broadway belts, 'I'm the one who's having an affair with Charles!' out to the entire company," the actress-director said in July. "I've had my favorite scenes that I've got to do all through the whole series in season six. One of them being the Dolly Parton, '9 to 5' karaoke moment. But there are other ones too that... they pulled out all the stops and you're like, 'Wow, OK. Well done, people. Well done.'

Younger airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TV Land.

