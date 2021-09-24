'Younger' Star Molly Bernard and Girlfriend Hannah Lieberman Are Married
Congratulations are in order for Molly Bernard and Hannah Lieberman!
The Younger star and her girlfriend tied the knot, almost two years after they got engaged. Bernard, 33, shared the exciting news on her Instagram on Friday. She also shared a gorgeous photo of the two on their wedding day.
"WIVES! Perfect day, perfect party," Bernard wrote, tagging their photographer Ro Agents-Juska and florist Fleurotica. She also shared that her couture wedding dress was designed by New York-based designer Wray and Lieberman's wore a custom suit by Bindle & Keep. "WHAT A SURREAL JOY TO BE MARRIED TO MY TREASURE!"
Bernard and Lieberman announced their engagement in January 2020. Earlier this month, the actress celebrated her bachelorette party with her "best gal pals." Bernard took to Instagram to share photos from her celebration.
Back in 2017, Bernard revealed to ET that she doesn't "identify as straight."
At the time, Bernard said she predominantly dated men, but added that "it would be perfectly possible and wonderful to have a [relationship with a] woman or trans person."
"I’ve always felt this way, but now it’s part of the conversation, we can talk about it," she said. "There’s language for it."
