Molly Bernard is getting hitched!

The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her girlfriend, Hannah Lieberman, are engaged. Alongside a smiling selfie of the pair with their pup, Bernard, who sported a sparkly new ring, she gushed, "We said YES!"

Her Younger co-star, Debi Mazar, was thrilled to hear the news, commenting, "YAAASSSSSS❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Hilary Duff, who Bernard also stars with on Younger, got in on the love too, writing, "Hard to express exactly how happy this makes me!"

"And that ring tho," Duff added.

Back in 2017, Bernard revealed to ET that she doesn't "identify as straight."

At the time, Bernard said she predominantly dated men, but added that "it would be perfectly possible and wonderful to have a [relationship with a] woman or trans person."

"I’ve always felt this way, but now it’s part of the conversation, we can talk about it," she said. "There’s language for it."

Bernard's happy news comes nearly a month after she helped Duff tie the knot with her now-husband, Matthew Koma. Alongside another one of the couple's friends, Bernard officiated the ceremony.

"I CANNOT GET OVER HOW PERFECT IT WAS," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from the day.

Bernard also shared pics and a video of herself dancing with Duff at the wedding, quipping in the caption of one pic, "As most officiants do, I fell into a deep split at the feet of bride."

Watch the video below for more celeb engagement news.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Engaged -- All the Details! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Allison Janney Says Anna Faris Is Engaged: 'I Saw the Ring'

'Bachelor' Alum Caila Quinn Engaged to Boyfriend Nick Burrello

Ali Fedotowsky's 'Bachelorette' Ex-Fiance Roberto Martinez Announces He's Engaged

Related Gallery