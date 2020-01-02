Roberto Martinez is an engaged man.

TheBachelorette alum recently proposed to his girlfriend, Kristiana Elliott, he announced on Twitter last Friday. Martinez, who was previously engaged to Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky from May 2010 to November 2011, shared a series of adorable pics of himself posing with Elliott on social media, with her ring in full view. One photo showed the pair snowboarding, while another saw them sitting on a couch, with Elliott holding a mug that reads, "Does this ring make me look engaged?"

"When you know you know. Found my forever sweetheart 🙂," Martinez wrote alongside his post.

Fedotowsky, meanwhile, married radio personality Kevin Manno in 2017. The pair share two children together, 3-year-old daughter Molly and 1-year-old son Riley.

During her appearance on the special Bachelorette reunion in May, Fedotowsky revealed that she actually got back together with another Bachelorette finalist after her breakup with Martinez: Frank Neuschaefer. Fans will remember that Neuschaefer broke Fedotowsky's heart in Tahiti at final three, revealing that he still had feelings for his ex-girlfriend, Nicole.

"Honestly, I don't think I've ever told anybody this, but after Roberto and I broke up, I actually went on a date with Frank [Neuschaefer], and we were romantic for, like, a night!" Fedotowsky said, laughing.

