Hilary Duff just got hitched, and she's commemorating the big occasion with a super sweet snapshot.

One day after tying the knot with Matthew Koma in an intimate ceremony in the yard at their Los Angeles home, Duff took to Instagram to share the first celebratory snapshot of herself and Koma as husband and wife.

In the pic, the newlyweds stand next next to a vintage blue station wagon with "Just Married" painted on the back window and tin cans tied to the bumper and trailing behind the car. Duff looks stunning in an elegant white Jenny Packham wedding gown while Koma rocks a truly dapper traditional tux.

Duff captioned the cute pic simply, "This." Shortly thereafter, Koma adorably replied "First!" in the comments.

Koma took to his own Instagram page to share the same photo, writing in the caption, "For the rest of forever... 12.21.19."

Not long after the pair shared their first pic as a married couple, Vogue took to Instagram to share an exclusive look at Duff trying on her gown for the first time.

"When @HilaryDuff married singer and record producer @MatthewKoma last night in their front yard in Los Angeles, she wore a @jennypackham dress, custom-made in London," the caption read. "Watch as we catch up with the bride-to-be in the days before her wedding, when Jenny had just shipped the dress from London to L.A."

The pair's wedding comes seven months after Koma proposed in May.

Duff and Koma were first romantically linked in early 2017. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Banks Violet Bair, in October 2018. Duff is also mom to 7-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Koma and Duff sparked marriage rumors in October, after the musician referred to the actress as his "wife" in an Instagram post.

The Lizzie McGuire star set the record straight during a November interview with ET's Katie Krause.

"No, we are not secretly married, but we are basically married," Duff said at the time. "So, you know, sometimes those little things slip out."

Check out the video below to hear more from Duff about her relationship, and how she teased different ideas for their wedding.

