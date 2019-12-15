Hilary Duff Is Back in the Recording Studio -- See the Pic!

Hilary Duff is seemingly working on new music -- but this time, with her fiancé, Matthew Koma.

The Lizzie McGuirestar took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of herself in the recording studio, with Koma in the background. Duff coyly looks into the camera in the pic, which she captioned "🎙 🎧" -- offering up no details on what she has in store.

The multi-hyphenate's friend, actress Alanna Masterson, had some ideas. "I have a good idea for lyrics. Goes... 'let the rain fall down...' something like that," she hilariously commented, referencing Duff's 2003 song, "Come Clean."

Fans, meanwhile, freaked out over the possibility that new Duff music was on the way.

Duff played coy about reviving her music career during an interview with ET last month.

"No new music," she said. "I don't have time right now, and I always feel like I'm letting a certain small group of people who still care about my music down."

"Maybe [I'll make music in the future.] I never can say no, because it could happen," she added, noting that music could become a part of the upcoming Lizzie McGuire revival on Disney+. "I mean, Isabella could return... I can never say never."

The mom of two also attributed her business to the reason why she and her music producer fiancé have yet to officially start wedding planning following his proposal in May.

See more in the video below.

