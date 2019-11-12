Hilary Duff's fiance, Matthew Koma, got the sweetest tattoo in honor of their kids.

The Younger star's main man took to Instagram on Tuesday to share his adorable new ink that was inspired by their blended family.

"Luca (7) and Banks (1) holding hands just after her 1st birthday. Thank you @curtmontgomerytattoos for engraving my kids," the musician captioned a black-and-white shot of his arm and the detailed artwork.

The Lizzie McGuire star and Koma are parents to 1-year-old daughter Banks. Duff is also mom to 7-year-old son Luca, whom she shared with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. The actress and Koma got engaged in May.

Duff and Koma made headlines last month when he referred to Duff as his "wife" on Instagram -- but as she told ET last week, they haven't secretly tied the knot.

"No, we are not secretly married, but we are basically married, so you know, sometimes those little things slip out," she explained of the fan speculation. She also shared that they have not yet started planning their wedding.

"We're really excited and we're torn between, 'Are we just going to go to the chapel and do it?' or 'Are we going to have a little more thought put into it?'" she expressed. "I think our families would kill us [if we eloped]. And we want the kids to be involved."

Duff also co-hosted ET on Monday, where she opened up about what fans can expect on her two shows -- Younger and the Lizzie McGuire revival -- as well as got teary-eyed after watching one of her first ET interviews.

See more below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Hilary Duff Tears Up Watching Her First ET Interview: Her Message to Her Younger Self (Exclusive)

Hilary Duff Addresses Reports She's Already Married to Matthew Koma (Exclusive)

Hilary Duff Teases What Her 'Lizzie McGuire' Animated Alter Ego Will Look Like in Upcoming Revival (Exclusive)

Related Gallery