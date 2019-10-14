Did Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma secretly tie the knot? That's what some fans are wondering after the musician captioned a photo of the former Disney star "wife" on Instagram on Sunday.

Duff and Koma headed out to the 5th Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night, but the record producer couldn't wait for the event to share a photo of his ladylove dressed to the nines. The 32-year-old actress beams in the black-and-white pic Koma posted, with fans both raving over the snap and speculating on their relationship status in the comments. Koma and Duff announced their engagement in May.

The Younger star didn't shoot down the rumors, but she did gush over Koma in photos of her own. "We like each other," she simply captioned a pic of herself and Koma at the bottom of the staircase before heading out.

"Threatening to unzip my dress. Thank god he can make me laugh through the awkwardness of a red carpet ♥️ #keeper," Duff wrote alongside a red carpet shot from the event on Monday. Koma commented, "Can't blame me tho ..."

While Duff is set to head down the aisle, so is her Lizzie McGuire character. In a recent interview with Vulture, the actress revealed that Lizzie is engaged in the upcoming Disney+ reboot -- but not to Gordo (Adam Lamberg).

"You know what, I don't know if I was devastated by that," she shared.

"I feel like them not being together is what was so good," Duff explained. "It's that one person that you're like, 'Was he the one? Is it ever going to be?' You're always kind of wondering. We wanted it to hurt everyone a little bit, and it'll continue to hurt."

See what she told ET about the upcoming reboot in the video below.

