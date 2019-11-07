Hilary Duff is setting the record straight on her relationship status with Matthew Koma.

The pair made headlines last month when Koma referred to Duff as his "wife" on Instagram -- but as Duff told ET on Wednesday, they haven't secretly tied the knot.

"No, we are not secretly married, but we are basically married, so you know, sometimes those little things slip out," she explained of the fan speculation while chatting with ET's Katie Krause at the Love Leo Rescue 2nd Annual Cocktails for a Cause event in Los Angeles.

Duff and Koma got engaged in May, but haven't started wedding planning yet. Between four dogs, two kids and two TV shows, the actress has a lot on her plate!

"We're really excited and we're torn between, 'Are we just going to go to the chapel and do it?' or 'Are we going to have a little more thought put into it?'" she expressed. "I think our families would kill us [if we eloped]. And we want the kids to be involved."

Koma is getting ready to head off on tour, but with all she's juggling these days, Duff said her music career has taken a back seat.

"No new music," she confirmed. "I don't have time right now, and I always feel like I'm letting a certain small group of people who still care about my music down."

"Maybe [I'll make music in the future.] I never can say no, because it could happen," she added, noting that music could become a part of the upcomingLizzie McGuire revival on Disney+. "I mean, Isabella could return... I can never say never."

One thing Duff is sure about is her support for the Love Leo Rescue, which helped her find two of her dogs. The Younger star served as host at Wednesday's event.

"The work that they do is so amazing, and I am so inspired by them," she raved of the rescue. "I don't know what we would do without them."

