Hilary Duff is keeping it real.

The former Disney Channel star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a shout-out to her 7-year-old son, Luca, while revealing that she struggles helping him with his homework. Duff's career as a child star with roles in Casper Meets Wendy and Lizzie McGuire prevented her from attending a brick-and-mortar school when she was around Luca's age.

"This guy with his spirit and kindness💔Homework is already no joke in 2nd grade. I stopped going to 'real' school in 3rd grade so I’m actually doomed," Duff captioned a photo of herself with her son. "I am left scratching my head alll the time looking at his homework and I’m terrified for next year! Although Singapore math is the sh*t....also learned a lot about tick birds this week. #rhinosbegrateful."

While Duff tries to help her son with his homework, he's also learning more and more about his mom's untraditional childhood. The Younger star recently revealed that she screened The Lizzie McGuire Movie for Luca and his little sister, 11-month-old Banks, and during an August interview with ET, she said Luca was a bit of a Lizzie fan.

"He's seen some clips on YouTube, and I think he's getting into it," Duff said at D23, admitting "he's still a little young" and very into Marvel these days.

"I don't think I could even tell him that I'm here, if I took pictures with all of these Marvel stars," she added. "But he thinks I'm pretty cool and I think he likes seeing me at an age closer to him."

Duff will be reprising her role as Lizzie McGuire for Disney+. See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Hilary Duff Finally Shows Her Kids 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie'

Hilary Duff Reveals Lizzie McGuire Is Engaged in Upcoming Reboot -- But It's Not to Gordo

Hilary Duff Says Returning for 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Is 'Surreal' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery