Hilary Duff Marries Matthew Koma in Backyard of Their Los Angeles Home

Hilary Duff is married!

The 32-year-old actress tied the knot with her fiance, Matthew Koma, at an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home on Saturday, a source tells ET. Just Jared was first to report the news. The pair's wedding comes seven months after Koma proposed in May.

Duff and Koma were first romantically linked in early 2017. They split in March of that year, but got together by the fall, and have been together ever since. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Banks Violet Bair, in October 2018. Duff is also mom to 7-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Koma posted a video of himself in a tuxedo on his Instagram Story on Sunday morning.

Instagram

Koma and Duff sparked marriage rumors in October, after the musician referred to the actress as his "wife" in an Instagram post. The Lizzie McGuire star set the record straight during a November interview with ET.

"No, we are not secretly married, but we are basically married, so you know, sometimes those little things slip out," she explained.

Duff also played coy on her wedding plans. "We're really excited and we're torn between, 'Are we just going to go to the chapel and do it?' or 'Are we going to have a little more thought put into it?'" she expressed. "I think our families would kill us [if we eloped]. And we want the kids to be involved."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Hilary Duff Upset Over Paparazzi Following Her and Her Two Kids: 'This Doesn't Seem Right'

Hilary Duff's Fiance Matthew Koma Gets Heartwarming Tattoo of Kids Banks and Luca

Hilary Duff Tears Up Watching Her First ET Interview: Her Message to Her Younger Self (Exclusive)

Hilary Duff Says Animated Lizzie McGuire Will Be the 'Comedic Relief' of the Show (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery