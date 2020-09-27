Rest in peace, Yuko Takeuchi. The Japanese actress has died, according to multiple reports. She was 40.

Takeuchi, best known for her roles in Ring and the Hulu and HBO Asia drama Miss Sherlock, was found dead at her Tokyo residence early Sunday morning, The Japan Times reports. The performer's husband, actor Taiki Nakabayashi, 35, found her in her bedroom in the apartment around 2 a.m. Takeuchi was transported to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation into Takeuchi's death as a possible suicide.

The actress was known for her work in both film and TV. She made her film debut with Innocent World in 1998. In addition to her notable parts in Miss Sherlock and Ring, she starred in Closed Diary and Midnight Eagle in 2007 -- both of which were featured at film festivals overseas.

Takeuchi won the Japanese Academy Film Prize for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role three years in a row, from 2004 to 2007.

She is survived by her husband and two sons, one of which was born in January. See more on stars we've lost in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Coliesa McMillian, 'My 600-Lb. Life' Star, Dead at 41

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87

Chris Ellis, 'Street Outlaws' Star, Dead at 39

Landon Clifford, YouTube Star, Dead at 19 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery