The Victoria's Secret Angels have a new honorary addition.

In a newly released video, Zac Efron heads to the gym with four world-famous supermodels to break a sweat, learn about their workout routines --and possibly get some wings of his own.

"The gym for me is that therapeutic place where you get that one hour to be just like, 'This is my time,'" Josephine Skriver tells Efron after he asks the group, which also includes Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio and Kelsey Merritt, about the pressure to stay fit in their industry.

After kicking things off, the Greatest Showman actor explains the plan for the gym visit and Skriver chimes in: "Zac's gonna get his wings today." That's when a happily dumbfounded expression crosses the 31-year-old actor's face, accompanied by a fun wings graphic.

When the group is joined personal trainer John Gaines, they dive into a series of dynamic routines designed to push the models and Efron while also allowing them to work out at their own pace. In the first, one does skier rows on a machine while the rest do elevated crunches, which involve holding a medicine ball parallel with their raised legs while doing sit-ups.

Efron largely participates in the routines, although his left leg is still in a brace following surgery to treat a skiing accident. Throughout the video, wings graphics are added to the models' backs as they test their endurance. Even Efron gets a little pair of wings while in the middle of a ropes exercise!

The group concludes with a relay in which they are broken up into two teams that have to shoot a basket, pull themselves across the room in a brutal plank walk, and then score another basket -- which Efron's team narrowly wins. Afterward, his group does some hugging and celebrating.

In a previous video on his YouTube channel, the leading man exercised with actress Nina Dobrev, where the pair worked on their obliques, as in the ab muscles Brad Pitt displays in the film Fight Club. While promoting his new film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Efron chatted with ET about Pitt's stunning abs in the film.

"[My abs] are never going to be the quality of Brad Pitt's," Efron said. "Those changed the world. I'm not looking to -- don't even mess with that. They're humbly chilling exactly where they need to be. Humbly chill."

Check out the movie star's workout with the VS Angels above.

