Zach Galifianakis and Cardi B Shade Jerry Seinfeld on 'Between Two Ferns': Watch!

Zach Galifianakis' beloved Funny or Die show, Between Two Ferns, returned on Thursday with guests Jerry Seinfeld and Cardi B, and the hilarious episode had Galifianakis epically roasting the comedian.

The Hangover star doesn't waste time ribbing Seinfeld to his face, insulting him while stage-whispering to someone off-camera.

"I had the president and Hillary Clinton on last, and now I have this guy," he gripes. "It's like 'I love the '90s.' Might as well have Lorena Bobbitt as a guest, you know? ... Find a legitimate guest!"

After he deadpans that Seinfeld's iconic series of the same name was "a real launching pad for whites," and calls Seinfeld's recent show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee "lazy car-based non-comedy," Seinfeld finally hits back.

"Do you think if they only made one Hangover and didn't make the other two, it would be considered a comedy classic?" he asks. "Do you think that you destroyed what would have been a comedy classic by the cash grab of two and three?"

Later, Cardi B makes a surprise appearance, and Galifianakis totally ignores Seinfeld and relegates him to sitting on a milk crate. The "Be Careful" rapper also hilariously shades the comedian when he goes in for a hug, causing Seinfeld to quip, "This is the opposite of what happened with Kesha."

Last June, Kesha and Seinfeld's awkward encounter at the National Night of Laughter and Song event in Washington, D.C., made headlines when she asked for a hug and he repeatedly refused.

Galifianakis' Between Two Ferns has had such A-list guests as Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, then-President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. In September 2016, Galifianakis told ET why he would never have President Donald Trump as a guest.

"I don't know if he would get it," he quipped. "He has, like, the mind of an 11-year-old."

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Hillary Clinton Makes Hilarious Appearance on 'Between Two Ferns' With Zach Galifianakis

Zach Galifianakis Asks Brad Pitt About Jennifer Aniston's 'Friends' on 'Between Two Ferns'

Franco Gets Hazed On 'Between Two Ferns'