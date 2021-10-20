Zach Galifianakis Says His Kids Haven't Seen 'The Hangover,' Think He's a Librarian (Exclusive)
Zach Galifianakis' kids have no idea what he does for a living. ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the 52-year-old actor at the premiere of his latest film, Ron's Gone Wrong, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and he revealed why his kids don't know he's an actor, and what they think he does instead.
Galifianakis shares two sons, ages four and seven, with his wife of nine years, Quinn Lundberg.
"My kids think I’m a librarian somewhere. They don’t even know," Galifianakis told ET. "They think I’m an assistant librarian somewhere."
As such, Galifianakis' kids have never seen one of his biggest hits, The Hangover.
"They shall never know of it," he quipped of the 2009 flick. "I'll just deny it. I'll say, 'I don’t know what you’re talking about. I had nothing to do with that movie.'"
While Galifianakis said he'll "get to that point" of showing his kids the movie eventually, he admitted that the situation is "tricky."
"You wanna protect their innocence as much as possible. They’re just children," he explained. "People used to come up to me and be like, 'Oh, my kids love The Hangover,' and I'm like, 'You’re a terrible parent.'"
"They need to mature a little bit before they see that," Galifianakis added of his sons.
The Galifianakis children likely have a better chance of seeing his latest project, Ron's Gone Wrong, an animated movie about a socially awkward middle schooler who befriends a malfunctioning robot.
"Us as people, no one was talking about all of this technology. We were talking about it, being excited about it and social media, but we never really thought about, 'OK, what does this mean?'" Galifianakis explained of his reason for taking on the role of robot Ron. "When you leave the theater, I hope parents and kids can talk about the devastating nature of some of this. Technology is going to be there, but what do we do with it?"
Tune in to Wednesday's episode of Entertainment Tonight for more of ET's interview with Galifianakis. Ron's Gone Wrong hits theaters on Friday.
