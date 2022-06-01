Zayn Malik Announces New Project Following Liam Payne Interview

Zayn Malik is focusing on his art! On Wednesday, the “Pillowtalk” singer revealed his latest project, one day after his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, shared during an interview that there are "many reasons" why he "dislikes" Zayn.

“PAYNT BY ZAYN is here. Excited to share my first ever limited edition merchandise collection that I designed from my own paintings and artwork. Click to shop or go to the link in bio 📸: @petros_koy,” the 29-year-old captioned a photo of him wearing a T-shirt from the collection.

Paynt By Zayn features a series of limited-edition merchandise including T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, hats, notebooks and backpacks with Zayn’s original artwork. Malik’s release comes a day after Payne spoke with Logan Paul during an episode of the Impaulsive with Logan Paul podcast and opened up about his former bandmate.

During the interview,Zayn’s name came up when Logan began discussing the 2020 Twitter feud between him and his brother, Jake Paul, in Las Vegas. Amid social media back-and-forth, Zayn's then-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, chimed in on Twitter, calling Jake "irrelevant" and Zayn "a respectful king."

"She tweeted something about get yourself a respectful man or something. That one didn't age very well," Liam said of Gigi's tweet, alluding to her eventual split from Zayn, following an alleged incident with her mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Liam went on to share more of his thoughts on the “Dusk Til Dawn” singer. "There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there's many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side," Liam said on the podcast. "If I had had to go through what he went through -- with his growth and whatever else... My parents are overly supportive to the point where it's annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense."

Liam continued, "You can always look at the man for where he is and say, 'Oh yeah, whatever, that guy's a d**k. But at the end of the day, once you're understanding what he's been through to get to that point -- and also whether or not he wanted to be there."

The “Strip That Down” singer added that he himself is “misunderstood” so he "can't sit here and d**k on [Zayn] because of whatever."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"Listen, I don't agree with any of his actions. I can't commend some of the things that he's done. I can't be on his side for that," Liam said. "What I can say is I understand and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person at the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you're willing to give them."

Zayn has yet to respond to Liam’s comments.

Liam and Zayn were part of One Direction along with Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. Zayn left the group in 2015. A year later, the remaining members went on an indefinite hiatus.

RELATED CONTENT:

Liam Payne Says There Are 'Many Reasons' He Dislikes Zayn Malik

Liam Payne Spotted With Aliana Mawla Following Maya Henry Breakup

Liam Payne Posts TikTok of One Direction's 'Meeting' After Zayn Quit

Liam Payne Says He'd Love to Do a One Direction Reunion at Some Point

Liam Payne Jokes About Zayn Malik's One Direction Exit This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery