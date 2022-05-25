Liam Payne Spotted With Aliana Mawla Following Maya Henry Breakup
A month after his split from fiancée Maya Henry, it appears Liam Payne has moved on. On Tuesday, Payne, 28, was seen walking through London’s Heathrow Airport with model Aliana Mawla. The pair was dressed casually as they walked arm in arm through the terminal after a flight from Los Angeles.
The photos of the new couple come a day after it was confirmed that the “Strip That Down” singer and Henry had called off their engagement -- again. A source told ET that the pair is "no longer together and broke up over a month ago."
ET has reached out to Payne and Henry's reps for comment.
The news came the same day Henry sparked rumors about their split. On Monday, a fan account posted a photo of Payne with his arms wrapped around a woman -- initially believed to be Henry. She took to the comments of the post and confirmed that she was not the woman in the photo and asked fans to stop tagging her in the picture.
"I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman," Hery commented on the post. "This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now."
Payne and Henry were first romantically linked in August 2018, following his split from Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares a 5-year-old son, Bear. The former One Direction singer confirmed his romance with Henry in September 2019.
Payne and Henry got engaged in 2020. The pair called off their engagement the next year, which Payne confirmed during a September 2021 appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett.
"I feel better out of it. I didn't feel good for doing what I did, but it had to happen," Payne said of the split at the time. "That's the corny way of saying it, it was the best for both of us. But it just feels like that. I need to sort myself out. I already feel good, and I hope she's happy."
The “Bedroom Floor” singer and Henry rekindled their romance the following month, and made an appearance together at the BFI London Film Festival in October 2021. In March 2022, Payne opened up about his love for Henry in an interview.
