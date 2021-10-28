Zayn Malik Denies Allegation That He Struck Yolanda Hadid

Zayn Malik is speaking out after being accused of striking Yolanda Hadid, the 57-year-old mother of his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. A source tells ET that a confrontation occurred after a disagreement between the pair "turned hostile."

"Yolanda and Zayn had a disagreement that turned hostile. Yolanda is telling people around her that Zayn struck her," the source says. "Yolanda is extremely upset and it has caused issues with Zayn and Gigi. Gigi was not there for the time of the incident, so she’s had to listen to both sides."

In a statement shared with TMZ, Zayn denied striking Yolanda, telling the outlet that he would not be giving any further details on the matter.

"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private," he said.

In a separate post shared to Twitter, Zayn claims something did transpire after Yolanda entered his and Gigi's home while Gigi, 26, was away, but he did not reveal what.

While Zayn said he wanted to keep the matter private in an effort to protect his and Gigi's one-year-old daughter, Khai, he decided to speak out after a story was "leaked" to the press.

"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart," the 28-year-old singer wrote. "In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered out home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

Zayn continued, "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press."

Despite the "harsh words" Zayn says were shared, he is hopeful that there will be healing for "all involved."

"I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves," he concluded.

While Gigi hasn't said much on the alleged confrontation, her rep told ET that the model is asking for "privacy" as the family sorts through the complex matter.

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," her rep shared.

Yolanda has often shared photos and videos of herself spending time with her granddaughter. In September, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wished the little one a happy first birthday in a sweet post shared to Instagram, where she thanked both Gigi and Zayn for giving her the "greatest gift of life."

"Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai….No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year…," the proud grandmother wrote alongside a photo of her and Khai on the family's farm. "I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all, you are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings everyday. Thank you to your incredible mamma @gigihadid and bubba @zayn for the greatest gift of life!! #Khai."

ET has reached out to Yolanda, Zayn's reps for comment on the alleged confrontation.

