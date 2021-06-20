Gigi Hadid Praises Zayn Malik on His First Father's Day With Heartwarming Snapshot of Baby Khai
Gigi Hadid Gives Birth to First Child With Boyfriend Zayn Malik
Troian Bellisario Gave Birth to Her Second Child in a Car!
JoJo Siwa Reveals Why She Is Trying to Have a Kissing Scene Remo…
‘Lucifer’ 5B: Tom Ellis and Lauren German on Deckerstar and the …
Dixie D'Amelio on Whether She Had Apprehensions Filming New Fami…
H.E.R. on Possible Collaboration With Zendaya and Kehlani After …
Machine Gun Kelly Dyes Tongue Black and Makes Out With Megan Fox…
Tina Knowles-Lawson Gushes Over Spending Quality Time With Her G…
‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham on How He’s Celebrating Hi…
90 Day Fiancé: Loren and Alexei Open Up About How Tourette's Has…
North West Pokes Fun at Mom Kim Kardashian For Fangirling Over O…
‘The Masked Singer’: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg on His S…
2021 Billboard Music Awards: Backstage With the Night’s Biggest …
Drew Barrymore Reacts to Her First Daytime Emmy Nomination (Excl…
Kim Kardashian Says She Didn't Pass First Year Law School Test
Ariana Grande Shares First Wedding Pics, What to Expect From ‘Fr…
Angela and Vanessa Simmons Talk 'GUHH' Season 6: Daniel Jacobs R…
Shania Twain Wants to Sing in a Trio With Blake Shelton and Gwen…
'Friends' Reunion: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Admit Re…
Chris Harrison Exits 'Bachelor' Franchise Following Racism Contr…
That's one adoring dad! Gigi Hadid is celebrating Zayn Malik's first Father's Day with a super sweet father-daughter snapshot.
The model took to Instagram on Sunday to post a rare photo of her and Malik's 9-month-old baby girl, Khai, as she's being held by her proud papa.
"Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile!!" Hadid captioned the pic. "@zayn Happy first Father’s Day .. I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you ☺️ We love you so much."
In the photo -- which is dimly illuminated by the soft light of night light globe -- Malik can be seen holding his little girl up to the glowing sphere and holding his face closely to hers.
Hadid and Malik welcomed their bundle of joy back in September, and the former One Direction member recently opened up about his transition into life with a newborn daughter.
"Honestly, it’s amazing," Malik said while speaking with iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning back in March. "A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously before she was born and stuff, were like, 'You know, it’s a big adjustment and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff.' But honestly, she’s an amazing baby."
"It’s been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it. She’s made it really easy for us," Malik said of Khai. "She sleeps really well and she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment... It's wicked. I'm enjoying it, for sure."
The "Vibez" singer admitted that he didn't expect to take to fatherhood quite as quickly as he has, because he's long been used to just "doing my own thing [and] just writing, recording, making music."
"I was just very focused on my career. I had time for my relationship too, but it was still solely about me," he shared. "The fact that she has been so easy to kind of just adjust to, it’s been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, and just doing really relaxing and chill stuff with her."
Malik said he's been spending his time "watching kids shows with her on TV... learning nursery rhymes, rolling around with her, and just singing to her."
"It’s a really different pace of life, but it’s been really easy to adjust and that’s the most surprising," he shared.
Check out the video below to hear more about Malik and Hadid's new life as parents.
RELATED CONTENT:
Gigi Hadid Twins With Daughter Khai in Adorable New Photo
Bindi Irwin, Gigi Hadid, Gabrielle Union & More Celebrate Mother's Day
Gigi Hadid Reveals Daughter Khai's Nickname
Katy Perry, Michelle Obama and More Stars Celebrate Father's Day 2021
Zayn Malik Surprised That It's Been 'So Easy to Adjust' to Fatherhood
Related Gallery