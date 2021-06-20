Father's Day is here! Stars across the country are celebrating the holiday with sweet posts and messages of love and appreciation.

Some famous faces are celebrating the holiday for the first time as new dads, while others are commemorating the occasion by sharing pics of their adorable kids.

ET is rounding up all the sweetest and most adorable posts to get in on this year's big Father's Day festivities.

Katy Perry celebrated Orlando Bloom with a sweet video that appears to show him -- decked out in protective gear -- spending time with her in the hospital before she gave birth to their baby girl, Daisy Dove, back in August.

"Happy first Father’s Day to to the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift 🌼🕊... I love you WHOLE world ♥️" Perry captioned the sweet clip.

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to share a slideshow of videos and photos celebrating her dad, country star Billy Ray Cyrus, along with a sweet message: "HAPPY DADDYS DAY LEGEND! @billyraycyrus thanks for teaching me the true meaning of a mullet."

Comedian Kevin Hart -- who has been reflecting publicly on being a dad a lot in recent weeks with the recent release of his parenting dramedy Fatherhood -- shared a family photo with himself surrounded by his four children.

"God is good....Happy Father’s Day fellas," Hart wrote, as he smiled with his kids -- 16-year-old daughter Heaven and 13-year-old son Hendrix, who he shares with ex-wife Torrei Hart, as well as 3-year-old son Kenzo and 8-month-old daughter Kaori with wife Eniko Parrish. "The level of love that I have for these kids is honestly unexplainable."

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also commemorated the occasion, posting a heartfelt message to her husband, Barack Obama, alongside a photo of the former president in the oval office with their daughters, Sasha and Malia.

"Happy #FathersDay to all the dads out there—especially the one and only @BarackObama! Our daughters couldn’t have asked for a better role model," she wrote. "We’re so lucky to have you in our lives. 💗"

Here's a look at some of the other super sweet posts -- both from kids and significant others celebrating dads on their holiday, and from dads celebrating their kids and those who make their lives special on days like this.

