Kevin Hart is done having kids. The father of four spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier ahead of his new film, Fatherhood, where he joked that his house is loud enough, for now.

"Is the house not loud enough? I think it is, right? I think it's loud enough around here," Hart joked. "It's good. We're in a good place, a family of six and a couple of dogs, it's a lot going on right now. I say that jokingly but, you know, look, if it's what the universe calls for and it's what we've decided, then it is what it is."

Hart, who shares Kenzo, 3 and Kaori, 8 months, with his wife, Eniko and Heaven, 16 and Hendrix, 13, from a previous marriage added, "We're in love with being parents, we're in love with all the little ones that we have now. I mean, we got teenagers and two toddlers, man. It's the perfect separation of age. It's the perfect household. It's everything that you would think it is plus more."

In the film, the funny man takes on a more serious role, playing a single father who is coping with the sudden loss of his wife. Hart told ET a little bit about the role during a set visit last month.

"I'm basically a guy living life to the fullest in bliss," Hart said at the time. "And my wife dies after delivering a baby. I'm left with the decision of raising my child while going through the darkest depression that I've ever been through in my life."

Hart stressed the importance of this role to him and how meaningful it is to see a Black father portrayed in a positive light onscreen.

"I'm getting to play a Black father in a positive light. And I'm not a crackhead, I'm not in jail, I'm not a dead beat. He's not a criminal. It's like a guy that's really trying to find new purpose and reason to live and value," he said of the role.

Hart added that the film, which hits Netflix on Father's Day weekend and on this year's Juneteenth holiday, is a celebration of Black fathers.

"It's going to be a celebration, in my opinion of Black fathers, and I think fathers will be able to tag along to this celebration in general, but there is such a positive, strong impact in seeing this character be played by a man of color and played with a narrative of good attached to it," Hart explained. "Think about it, it's not something that you see often. There's a stereotypical attachment that always comes with the Black man attached as a father in film. And this is an opportunity to break that, change the narrative."

You can catch Fatherhood when it streams on Netflix June 18.

