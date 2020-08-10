Zelda Williams is speaking out after Eric Trump shared a video of her late dad. The 31-year-old daughter of the late Robin Williams recently took to Twitter to slam the president's son for sharing a video of her father poking fun at Joe Biden. Robin died by suicide in 2014. He was 63.

In the clip from one of Robin's stand-up routines, the comedian says, "We still have great comedy out there. There's always rambling Joe Biden. What the f**k? Joe says s**t that even people with Tourette's go, 'No.' What is going on? Joe is like your uncle who's on a new drug and hasn't got the dosage right."

After Eric shared the video on Twitter, Zelda was quick to point out that her dad was also critical of the president.

"While we’re 'reminiscing' (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad. I did. Promise you, it’s much more 'savage,'" Zelda wrote. "Gentle reminder that the dead can’t vote, but the living can."

In one video from 2012, the late comedian called President Donald Trump "a scary man."

"He owns all these beauty pageants... isn't that bit like Michael Vick owning a series of pet stores? It's a f**king catch-and-release program for him," Robin said. "This is a man who said, 'My daughter is hot.' Even people in Arkansas went, 'That's f**king wrong. That's just way out of place.'"

In a followup tweet, Zelda said she was "out before my comments get messy again."

"Stay safe, stay well," she added to her followers.

Zelda's post came just weeks after she honored her father on what would've been his 69th birthday.

"Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can," she wrote on Twitter at the time. "Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today."

Watch the video below for more on Zelda.

