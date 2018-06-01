Zendaya Sends Birthday Wishes to 'Loser' Tom Holland With Hilarious Video -- Watch!

Zendaya isn't afraid to publicly joke around with Tom Holland.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming leading man turned 22 on Friday and his former co-star -- and rumored girlfriend -- wished him a happy birthday with a silly video and message.

"Happy birthday loser... @tomholland2013," the Greatest Showman star and fashionista wrote alongside a video of Holland and Homecoming co-star Jacob Batalon fighting with lightsabers. Unfortunately, Holland gets too into the Star Wars fight and breaks his friend's lightsaber. "You idiot. You broke it," Zendaya laughs off screen. "Why would you do that," adds Batalon as he's cracking up at Holland, who's rolling on the ground.

Happy birthday loser... @tomholland2013 A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jun 1, 2018 at 12:58pm PDT

Holland, on his end, seems to be enjoying his day, having some "birthday fun," which he shared on his Instagram. The actor later had a poker night with his friends and cuddled up with his pup, Tess, according to his Instagram Story.

Birthday fun! A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Jun 1, 2018 at 8:22am PDT

While Zendaya and Holland have kept mum about their relationship status, in May, the British actor shouted out Zendaya's epic Met Gala outfit on Instagram.

"All hail the queen. Killing it mate 🙌🏻 ," he captioned the pic.

At the end of last year, a source confirmed to ET that the two were still dating. “They are really connected,” the insider said at the time, adding that the couple were trying to keep the relationship under wraps for “privacy reasons.”

Zendaya also spoke to ET about the rumors of their relationship. Watch the video below to hear what she said.

