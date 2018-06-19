Zoe Saldana Turns 40! The Actress Reflects on Motherhood & Her Biggest Lessons (Exclusive)

Zoe Saldana is loving motherhood!

The mom to 3-year-old twin boys Bowie and Cy and 1-year-old son Zen opened up to ET’s Courtney Tezeno about turning 40 and being a parent at the Simplify Your Summer event where American Express launched the new Cash Magnet Card.

“So far it’s been the most exciting, most challenging role I think I will ever get to play for the rest of my life,” said Saldana, who shares her sons with husband Marco Perego. “And it’s just about allowing them to teach me how you want to be treated. So there’s a lot of listening that takes place besides talking, you know?”

One of the biggest lessons of the Avengers: Infinity War star has learned about parenting is that it’s vital to care for yourself in addition to your kids.

“I think it’s important to not forget about yourself. Even though you wear many hats, you have to wear your own and make time for yourself whether that’s reading a book or going to the spa or simply just sleeping or cooking for yourself,” she explained. “I think it’s super important because we give out so much energy, we’re such nurturing creatures. When you have children, when you have a household and you have a family and when you go to work and you’re a boss you have people who look up to you that depend on you, it’s important that you nurture yourself first. So that you can continue to nurture others. So I’m trying to do that a lot more this summer.”

Part of that self care includes a relaxing summer in Europe with her family.

“I’m going to try to get in some sleep and play – a lot of play with my little ones,” she said. “I think that’s super important. That keeps you really young because it keeps you exercising a great deal. So that’s something I’m really looking forward to catching up on.”

The actress has been a part of several blockbuster franchises, recently wrapping up filming for Avatar 2 and 3 with director James Cameron.

“I have the same hopes for Avatar, but it all depends. As long as we do a good job and we give people an adventure that lingers in their hearts, then, yeah, we do have the ability to break another record,” Saldana said, crossing her fingers.

