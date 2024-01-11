Zooey Deschanel Reunites With 'New Girl' Co-Star Jake Johnson

Jess and Nick forever! On Tuesday, New Girl co-stars Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson reunited at the film premiere for his directorial debut, Self Reliance.

The pair, who played on-screen love interests and eventually husband and wife in the long-running FOX comedy, posed for a photo together at La City Bar on Tuesday and were all smiles after watching the movie.

Deschanel, 43, and Johnson, 45, have remained close friends since New Girl wrapped in 2018 after seven seasons alongside other co-stars Hannah Simone, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Damon Wayans Jr. Since the finale, the cast members have very publicly supported each other on their individual career endeavors and just in September, the 500 Days of Summer actress appeared on Johnson's We're Here to Help podcast.

In the most recent episode of his audio series, Johnson's Self Reliance co-star, Andy Samberg, stopped by to his own unqualified two cents and to discuss the film, which releases on Hulu on Jan. 12.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse actor is pulling out all the stops when it comes to promoting his new movie, also recruiting Morris -- who is currently starring in FX's Fargo -- to do a spot with him for Hulu in anticipation of the movie's release.

In the hilarious ad, the pair appear alongside each other in a bed to discuss the movie and why people should watch it.

"I haven't seen self defiance," Morris says, prompting Johnson to correct him on the film's title. "I told you I haven't seen it so how am I supposed to know what it's called?"

Morris also jokes with Johnson about being upset that he was not cast in the film, saying, "The thing that I love about the process of this movie, and that I think the fans at home should really know, is that I'm not in it."

"Well, as a director, I got to make all the best decisions, you know?" Johnson says in response. "And part of that was cast. And you really want home runs, like you want your Anna Kendricks, you want your Andy Sambergs, you don't want any dead weight."

The film follows Tommy (Johnson) who receives an invitation to play a game with a prize of $1 million, only to be paid out if he can avoid being killed by a group of ruthless hunters. Hilarity ensues, however, when he realizes they can attack him when he's alone, leading him to stick close to his friends and family -- all of whom do not believe that the game is real.

Self Reliance also stars Anna Kendrick, Christopher Lloyd and Wayne Brady. Check out the trailer for Johnson's film in the player below:

Self Reliance hits Hulu on Jan. 12.

