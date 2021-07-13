Malika's relationship status has taken a turn from couple goals to "it's complicated."

Good Trouble returns for the second half of season 3 on Wednesday, and only ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the midseason premiere. In the clip, Malika (Zuri Adele) and Alice (Sherry Cola) use movies to find inspiration in dealing with their struggles. Jerry McGuire seemingly holds the answer for Alice's problems with her comedy workshop, but the two draw a blank when it comes to a film that will help Malika's dating woes.

"There is no movie where the heroine kisses two guys in the end," Malika despairs. "She doesn't make it to the top of the Empire State Building and find two men waiting for her, totally down with the idea of sharing her in a complicated yet open and mutually respectful way."

Alice, ever the comedian, asks, "Maybe in the foreign film section?"

Adele chatted with ET about what fans can expect from the rest of season 3, and she, for one, is excited about the turn Malika's love life has taken in this season. "I love that we're seeing so much of Malika's personal life outside of her activism," she said. "Especially with the conversations that have been happening lately about how activists deserve to live their lives. I really like that we're normalizing the idea that activists have lives, personal responsibilities, and love lives."

"That's what I love about this half of the season -- we're diving into that side of Malika's life more. In some ways it feels emotionally lighter than Malika's other lines and it still has depth, but in a new way," she added.

Malika's poly-relationship has taken fans on a rollercoaster of emotions since the show first hinted at Malika's wandering eye, despite her still being loved up with Isaac (Sarunas Jackson). It all came to a head after Dyonte (Marcus Emanuel Mitchell) revealed that he was polyamorous and if Malika was able to work it out with Isaac, very interested.

In the midseason finale, Malika admitted her desire to be in a relationship with both men, causing Isaac to pull a runner. He goes to her days later, saying that he needs a break to process the only two options left for him: Isaac either loses Malika, or he has to be okay with her also being with Dyonte. Distraught, Malika ends her could-they-be-ship with Dyonte before they even begin, feeling that it's the only way to prove to Isaac that she loves him. But, as the clip above reveals, that doesn't make it all better.

Adele explained that she wants the "most liberated life" for Malika, whichever way that shakes out. And when it comes to Malika and Isaac specifically, she said she hopes that they "come to an understanding" that results in them being more "evolved and liberated," and that everyone on their journey does too. Including Dyonte.

But Malika isn't the only Coterie resident who is having a time! Adele shared that she's especially excited for fans to watch Alice and Gael's (Tommy Martinez) stories come to fruition -- both of which could carry some significant changes within the lives of their housemates. The latter just decided to pursue his art without his jerk boss Yuri and confess his feelings for Callie (Maia Mitchell), when he's given the news that a one-night stand with Isabella has resulted in a very unexpected pregnancy. And Gael makes it clear that he wants to be a part of his child's life, which means Callie will have to learn to share his attention.

Whew, that's a lot of drama. And it'll only get more intense by the season finale! When ET asked Adele to describe the finale in five words or less, the actress took a moment to think before saying, "Big, bold, juicy and full circle."

The Good Trouble season 3 midseason premiere airs Wednesday, July 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. For more, watch below.

