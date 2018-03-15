'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Has Her 'Guard Up' After Arie: Here's What She's Looking for Now (Exclusive)

Becca Kufrin's first official night as the Bachelorette is just hours away!

The 27-year-old publicist already met five of her suitors on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose last week, but as the show's creator, Mike Fleiss, revealed on Twitter, she'll meet the rest of her guys at the mansion on Thursday.

After fans watched Arie Luyendyk Jr. break up with Kufrin weeks after proposing to pursue a relationship with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, it's understandable that Kufrin would be looking for "loyalty and honesty" in a partner -- but what else is on her list? A source close to Kufrin says she's really looking for a "great personality." "We saw her ex, Ross [Jirgl], on the show -- that's more her physical type. She likes handsome, beefy guys but ultimately she just wants someone who's real," the source explains.

According to ET's source, while Kufrin couldn't be more ready to move on after her breakup with Luyendyk, she's going into her season of The Bachelorette with her "guard up."

“She was humiliated over what Arie did. She put her heart out there and gave everything. He didn't take it seriously," the source says. "For Becca, the relationship was real. You don't accept a proposal thinking you're not going to actually get married."

And while Kufrin was nervous to see Luyendyk at ATFR, ET's source says it was Luyendyk cutting the cord and not reaching out to her after their brutal breakup that helped her get closure. "She's moved on," the source says. "Arie has overall been very cold to her, and that also confirmed for her that he was not the man for her."

"She has a great support system in her mom, her sister and her friends -- that helped. She also has a beautiful faith and really trusts in God's plan for her," our source adds of Kufrin, whose Uncle Gary, a pastor, became a father figure to her after her dad died eight years ago. "But she's so positive... After everything she went through with her dad, she's strong, and even when she's upset, she keeps a smile on. That's how she moves forward."

ET's source goes on, saying that Kufrin's really ready to find a husband and that's she's doing the show for the right reasons.

"She's not one of those people who went on the show for Instagram followers,” the source says. “She's got a killer job, she's a good person and she really wants to find somebody."

Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette premieres on May 28 on ABC. See more in the video below.

Reporting by Lauren Zima.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Reveals the One Celebrity She Wants to Compete for Her Heart

'The Bachelor': Kaitlyn Bristowe Explains Happy Couple Weekends Where Becca Kufrin Was Blindsided (Exclusive)

'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Has 'So Much Hope For What's to Come' Following Arie Luyendyk Jr. Drama

Related Gallery