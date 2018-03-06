Becca Kufrin Gets 17 Billboards of Support Across the Country After She Gets Dumped on 'Bachelor' Finale

Bachelor Nation is in full support of contestant Becca Kufrin after the shocking Bachelor finale.

On Tuesday, 12 billboards went up in Becca's hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota, as well as four in Los Angeles and one in Times Square in New York City in support of the 27-year-old publicist. Becca was dumped by season 22 Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. on camera just weeks after he proposed to her, so that he can be with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

"Becca, you'll always have a rose from Minnesota," one digital billboard reads.

Making my way downtown... #thebachelor 🌹 A post shared by @ adyln on Mar 6, 2018 at 2:53pm PST

"Arie, not okay. Just leave," another billboard in Minnesota reads.

A spokesperson for OutFront Media, the company that owns the digital billboards, tells ET that the copy on all 17 billboards was changed on Wednesday morning based on what happened on Tuesday night's show, when Arie proposed to Lauren, and Becca was named the new Bachelorette.

The billboards were not paid for by ABC, the company also tells ET. They were paid for by fans of the show who asked to remain anonymous. The anonymous fans called OutFront Media mid-morning on Tuesday wanting to put up the billboards. It took the company about four hours from when the request came in to when it was live on the 17 billboards.

Becca has received overwhelming support from viewers after Monday's heartbreaking finale. Some fans even took to Venmo to send money to what appears to be her account, writing encouraging words.

"This is not for wine, this is for a decent shot of tequila to warm up the authentic, self-aware, and confident soul," one fan wrote. "You deserved better you graceful ray of securely-attached sunshine."

As for Becca, she admitted in a brief appearance in the sit-down with host Chris Harrison that rewatching the breakup was "brutal." The After the Final Rose special will continue on Tuesday night.

"I mean, when it all happened, I feel like I kind of blacked out, and so much was going through my mind that I couldn't take it all in... so to watch that back now, of course, I had feelings for him and I loved him, so it was a hard heartbreak," she reflected.

