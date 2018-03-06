Becca Kufrin Gets Billboards of Support in Her Hometown After She Gets Dumped on 'Bachelor' Finale

Looks like Minneapolis, Minnesota, is in full support of Bachelor contestant Becca Kufrin after Monday night's shocking Bachelor finale.

On Tuesday, billboards went up in Becca's hometown of Minneapolis in support of the 27-year-old publicist. Becca was dumped by season 22 Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. on camera just weeks after he proposed to her, so that he can be with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

"Becca, you'll always have a rose from Minnesota," one digital billboard reads.

Making my way downtown... #thebachelor 🌹 A post shared by @ adyln on Mar 6, 2018 at 2:53pm PST

"Arie, not okay. Just leave," another one reads.

Outfront Media, who shared the photo of the black billboard, captioned the photo, "@bkoof, #BachelorNation wants you to know we choose you every day🌹 #Bachelor #TheBachelor #TeamBecca #OOH."

Becca has received overwhelming support from viewers after Monday's heartbreaking finale. Some fans even took to Venmo to send money to what appears to be her account, writing encouraging words.

"This is not for wine, this is for a decent shot of tequila to warm up the authentic, self-aware, and confident soul," one fan wrote. "You deserved better you graceful ray of securely-attached sunshine."

As for Becca, she admitted in a brief appearance in the sit-down with host Chris Harrison that rewatching the breakup was "brutal." The After the Final Rose special will continue on Tuesday night.

"I mean, when it all happened, I feel like I kind of blacked out, and so much was going through my mind that I couldn't take it all in... so to watch that back now, of course, I had feelings for him and I loved him, so it was a hard heartbreak," she reflected.

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Becca Kufrin Says 'Deep Down' She Knew After 'Bachelor' Finale as Shocked Fans Send Money in Support of Her

Becca Kufrin Needs to Be The Bachelorette: Here's Why

Ben Higgins Says 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. Should Have Broken Up With Becca Kufrin Off Camera (Exclusive)