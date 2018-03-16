Becca Kufrin Wows in White on Night 1 of Filming for 'The Bachelorette'

Becca Kufrin has officially started her new role as The Bachelorette!

Filming for the 14th season of the reality dating show began on Thursday, and host Chris Harrison took to Instagram to share one of the first sneak peek pics from set.

Dressed in a gorgeous, off-white gown with silver embellishments, Becca looked beyond beautiful and happy while posing next to Chris as she patiently awaited the arrival of her suitors. "The stunning @bkoof is ready for night one #thebachelorette," the 46-year-old talk show host captioned it.

Franchise creator Mike Fleiss followed suit, sharing a few behind-the-scenes snaps from day one of filming, calling Becca "Cinderella."

A source close to the 27-year-old publicist told ET earlier this week that, after all the heartbreak and drama she went through with Arie Luyendyk Jr. during The Bachelor and After the Final Rose, Becca is simply looking for someone who is loyal and honest with a "great personality."

"We saw her ex, Ross [Jirgl], on the show -- that's more her physical type," the source said. "She likes handsome, beefy guys, but ultimately she just wants someone who's real."

"She was humiliated over what Arie did," the source added. "She put her heart out there and gave everything. He didn't take it seriously. For Becca, the relationship was real. You don't accept a proposal thinking you're not going to actually get married."

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, May 28. In the meantime, watch the video below to hear which celebrity Becca would love to see on her season!

