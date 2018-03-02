Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Post-Baby Body Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Looking good, Behati Prinsloo!

The 28-year-old model slipped on a bathing suit and took to social media to show off her post-baby body, just two weeks after giving birth.

In the Instagram clip posted on Friday, Prinsloo wears a black-and-white one-piece with a cutout on the stomach and moves around showing off her fit physique. The model appears sans makeup with her hair in a ponytail and a filter giving her silly round glasses.

@natashapoly 🙏🏼 @solidandstriped A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Mar 2, 2018 at 12:09pm PST

The blonde bombshell and her husband, Adam Levine, welcomed their second child, a daughter named Gio Grace, on Feb. 15. The couple is also parents to 1-year-old daughter Dusty Rose.

Ahead of Gio's arrival, the couple enjoyed showcasing the model's pregnancy journey via Instagram. On Valentine's Day, the Maroon 5 frontman posted a sweet picture of his wife showing off her baby bump while cuddled up with a cheetah-print blanket and a variety of chocolates.

Prinsloo isn't the only celeb this week to flaunt her post-baby body. Kylie Jenner also took to social media to show off her toned and flat tummy after giving birth to her first child, daughter Stormi, on Feb. 1.

The Keeping Up With Kardashians star celebrated her and Travis Scott's baby girl turning 1 month by sharing sexy video selfies, as well as another sweet pic of herself holding her daughter.

See more in the video below.

