BTS Explain Why They Don't Need Dates for the 2017 American Music Awards: We've Got Our Fans!

The boys of BTS -- who were decked out in some super stylish Saint Laurent ensembles -- stayed humble and appreciative of their fans, but pleaded with them not to let their love for the band keep them from being responsible -- specifically referring to the hundreds of fans who proudly skipped school to stand in line and watch them perform at the various late night talk shows they've been playing since arriving.

"[That's] so sad! Watch TV, please," the group said. "Sorry, its 2017. You can watch on YouTube later. I'm sorry."

Their love for their fans is no joke. The guys flew solo to the event, and got real about why they didn't need any significant others to join them on the red carpet.

"We've got [our] ARMY," RM explained on behalf of his bandmates. "We've got thousands of girlfriends here in this arena. No need to worry."