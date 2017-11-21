'DWTS' Champ Jordan Fisher Dishes on His Biggest Takeaway, Where He's Going to Put the Mirrorball (Exclusive)

Arnold was equally effusive with her praise for her multi-talented partner, who helped her take home her first Mirrorball trophy after six seasons as a DWTS pro.

"I have no words to honestly describe the feeling, but it feels so great," Arnold, 23, shared. "I'll never forget this moment and this season and what I've learned and what we're taking away. I'm just speechless."

Fisher also reflected on how performing on the show -- which includes weeks of rehearsals, competing against friends, dancing in front of strangers and fielding some often-tough criticism from judges -- has impacted him in ways he didn't expect.

"The show and this whole experience has exceeded all expectations and I think that one of the main things that I've [learned], and it's something that Lindsay has taught me, is that not taking yourself so seriously will reward you," he explained. "You are enough. And I've spent almost 24 years beating myself up because I needed to be perfect, and we did our best and that was enough, and that won us a Mirrorball."