'DWTS' Champ Jordan Fisher Dishes on His Biggest Takeaway, Where He's Going to Put the Mirrorball (Exclusive)
Jordan Fisher is walking away from Dancing With the Stars with a lot more than just a Mirrorball trophy -- he's also coming away with a best friend in partner Lindsay Arnold.
The newly-crowned season 25 champions stopped to talk with ET's Cameron Mathison after their big win, and the Hamilton star dished on what it was like dancing side-by-side with the pro for the last 10 weeks.
"Being able to put in the time and the work and the energy and be rewarded for that at the end is unbelievable and the Mirrorball is amazing! Obviously. But the thing that I get to take away from it is the friendship, the relationship, the family that we got to create in this," Fisher, 23, marveled. "And I'm just so honored and so grateful to have her in my life."
Arnold was equally effusive with her praise for her multi-talented partner, who helped her take home her first Mirrorball trophy after six seasons as a DWTS pro.
"I have no words to honestly describe the feeling, but it feels so great," Arnold, 23, shared. "I'll never forget this moment and this season and what I've learned and what we're taking away. I'm just speechless."
Fisher also reflected on how performing on the show -- which includes weeks of rehearsals, competing against friends, dancing in front of strangers and fielding some often-tough criticism from judges -- has impacted him in ways he didn't expect.
"The show and this whole experience has exceeded all expectations and I think that one of the main things that I've [learned], and it's something that Lindsay has taught me, is that not taking yourself so seriously will reward you," he explained. "You are enough. And I've spent almost 24 years beating myself up because I needed to be perfect, and we did our best and that was enough, and that won us a Mirrorball."
Fisher is bringing his shiny DWTS trophy home just in time for the holidays, he admitted that he had "no clue" where he should put the coveted Mirrorball when his family comes over.
Luckily, Arnold had the perfect idea, suggesting he use it as the centerpiece "on the table for Thanksgiving dinner... next to the turkey!"
"That's a great idea!" Fisher exclaimed. "I'm going to do that."
The pair earned the championship title at the end of Tuesday's DWTS finale, beating out Lindsey Strirling and Mark Ballas, as well as Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson.
However, Fisher and Muniz aren't done dancing just yet. It was announced during the finale that the stars have signed on to join the DWTS winter tour, Dancing With the Stars: Live! Light Up the Night!
ET caught up with Muniz and Carson after the star-studded finale, and the actor revealed just how excited he is to get the chance to keep dancing and having fun with the DWTS pros over the course of the upcoming tour. Check out the video below to hear more.
