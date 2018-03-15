Eva Longoria Jokes About Forgetting She's Pregnant and Why She Doesn't Celebrate Her Birthday (Exclusive)

Eva Longoria isn't too worried about remembering her birthday, she's more preoccupied with trying to not forget she's pregnant.

ET's Carly Steel chatted with the expectant mother during the Overboard press day in Los Angeles on Thursday, where she joked about forgetting she has a baby bump.

"I have been working, so sometimes I wake up and I forget I am pregnant," Longoria said with a laugh. "Like this morning, I was like, 'Oh my god, I am late!' and then I was like, 'Why can't I get out of bed?' and I was like, 'Helppp!' And then I was like, 'Oh yeah, this thing.'"

Longoria then explained how her husband, Jose Baston, had recently mentioned that they hadn't gone skiing in a long time and she told him they should book a trip.

"[I said] we should go skiing next weekend and he said no. I didn't know why. I was like, 'Why can't we go? What is the problem?' And I was like, 'Oh god, I forgot!'" she added.

Meanwhile, Longoria turned 43 on Thursday, but according to her, she doesn’t have any birthday plans.

"I don't celebrate [birthdays] anymore. After 40 you kinda just go, 'Eh,'" she expressed. "I have been concerned with his birth that I've forgotten everything else. Just one day in my head people go, 'It's your birthday and I'm like, 'Oh.'"

But it looks like her friends and family aren't going to let her get away with no celebrations because they threw her a small dinner party on Wednesday night, which included KFC and lots of cake. Khloe Kardashian also gave her a special gift.

“All I wanted was KFC for my birthday,” she said in an Instagram Story video shared on Wednesday. She also showed off her chocolate cake with colorful sprinkles.

Instagram Stories

The former Desperate Housewives star also thanked her fans for their birthday wishes.

"I can’t believe on this birthday I have a pending birth inside of me! Thank you all for the birthday wishes already! It’s been an amazing year, but my greatest gift? Already got it 💛💛💛👼🏻," she wrote alongside a pic of herself cradling her baby bump.

For more on Longoria's pregnancy and her cravings, watch below.

Overboard arrives in theaters on May 4.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Excites Pregnant Eva Longoria by Gifting Her With Maternity Jeans

Eva Longoria Dishes on Her Unexpected Pregnancy Cravings and Baby Names (Exclusive)

Gina Rodriguez Shares the Baby Advice She Would Give Eva Longoria (Exclusive)

Related Gallery