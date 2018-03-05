How Anna Faris Congratulated Allison Janney After Her Oscar Win (Exclusive)

Allison Janney is back to work!

As she mentioned during her Best Supporting Actress acceptance speech forI, Tonya at Sunday night's Oscars in Los Angeles, the Mom star showed up to set Monday morning, where the cast and crew celebrated her big win -- including co-star Anna Faris, who offered a heartfelt toast to her friend and TV mom.

"I know you know how much I love you," Faris began. "But I also, I hope that you know -- I'm sure that you do -- that everyone here in this room loves you, of course not only for your brilliance, but because you are just such a f**king amazing person."

"You're so kind. You make coming to work such a joy. You are a leader, I learn from you and I just couldn't love you more. And, I feel like the luckiest -- I am the luckiest person," she added. "Congratulations!"

At that point, the 41-year-old actress pretended to playfully steal Janney's Oscar, teasing, "And I'll just take this right over here..."

Janney was humble and sweet in addressing the cast and crew, saying, "Just thank you. Oh my god, thank you so much. You all are part of me, this is all -- I think we all, you all are part of this."

"Truly, you've been part of it, you allowed me to go do this movie. Made it possible for me to go. I can't even believe that it happened and I'm sitting here, but you came up with me on that stage," Janney added.

Of course, amid all the on-set celebration, there had to be some social media posts with the award!

"Allison won!!! And I got to hold it!!!!" Faris excitedly shared in an incredible (sorta NSFW) Instagram post. "It’s heavy as s**t!!!"

In the amazing snap, Faris and Janney are both beaming while Faris wields the gold, as Janney snaps a selfie with such excitement so as to give her face a tiny bit of blur. It's all topped off with Janney's awesome T-shirt, which reads, "I survived awards season and all I got was this lousy T-shirt."

Of course, the teeny-tiny fine print on the T-shirt acknowledged that Janney won a LITTLE more than that. If you squint super closely at this photo obtained by ET, you can see the fine print, which reads, "AND... a Golden Globe, SAG Award, BAFTA, Critics Choice, Spirit Award, Hollywood Film Award, AACTA International Award, SBIFF Outstanding Performer of the Year, and a freakin' Oscar."

-

That's one successful awards season!

The welcome continued when co-executive producer Adam Chase shared a video of the Oscar winner's arrival, tweeting, "Our Oscar winner @AllisonBJanney arrives for the table read! @MomCBS."



If you’d like to see Janney, Faris and the rest of the Mom cast in-person, check out the Mom panel at PaleyFest at the Dolby Theater on March 24. For more info, click here.

Meanwhile, ET talked to Janney after her big Oscar victory, where she hilariously revealed that the statuette would be going to bed with her.

"This one is in my bed with me," Janney explained, when asked if she had a spot already picked out for her shiny new hardware. "I want to look at him for a while when I wake up, and be happy for myself and be proud of what happened."

Before the show, ET spoke to Janney, who shared her hopeful outlook for the kind of roles women will get to play as this massive cultural shift takes place.

"I love the kinds of women's roles that I get to play. I'm over 50 and I've been playing some pretty kick-ass women and I think there are going to be more women's roles in the future," Janney shared. "There are going to be more women making decisions about what movies are made. There are so many stories to tell. I can't wait to tell more."

Watch the video below for more of what she had to say.

