Inside Beyonce and JAY-Z's Epic Oscars After Party Honoring Mary J. Blige

Following the 90th Annual Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Beyonce and her husband, JAY-Z, hosted an epic after party at the swanky Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, honoring their pal and two-time Oscar nominee, Mary J. Blige. Needless to say, the night was absolutely epic!

A source tells ET that approximately 150 people were invited to the bash. Guests at the hotel were given a notice that a private event would be taking place at the venue. The notice said that starting at 3 p.m., the hotel driveway and front entrance to the hotel would be closed. The hotel noted that staff would be stationed through the grounds to help guests maneuver in and out of the hotel, including how to get to and from their rooms. They also apologized for the inconvenience.

Stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Drake, Tiffany Haddish, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Shonda Rhimes, Whoopi Goldberg, Usher, DJ Khaled, Jordan Peele and Angela Bassett were all on the exclusive list, and received invitations that read, "No sitting, only dancing."

Inside the party, guests sipped on Ace of Spades champagne and were offered socks and slippers in case they wanted to change out of the formal footwear they wore to the awards show. The celebration also featured a casino setup, complete with chips for gambling.

"Jordan Peele was happily holding his Oscar and was seen chatting and having a playful conversation with Drake," a source said of the Get Out director, who won the Best Director accolade, making him the first black director to win an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Blige actually confirmed the soiree was happening while chatting with ET's Kevin Frazier and Nancy O'Dell on the Oscars red carpet. "It's happening tonight," she gushed. "We have the fam doing something big for us tonight."

"I feel blessed," she added. "I feel really blessed to have people that care about me that much. I care about them that much and it just feels really good."

