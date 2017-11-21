Kendall Jenner Dethrones Gisele Bundchen as World's Highest-Paid Model

Gisele Bundchen is out, and Kendall Jenner is in!

The 22-year-old reality star has dethroned Bundchen, topping Fobes' annual list of the world's highest-paid models. Bundchen, 37, has held the top spot since 2002.

Jenner's earnings of $22 million over the past 12 months have more than doubled from 2016's $10 million, thanks to her multimillion-dollar contract with La Perla, as well as deals with PacSun, Topshop, Adidas and more.

Bundchen, who still earned a cool $17.5, placed second, while Chrissy Teigen ranked third (and joins the list for the first time) after raking in $13.5 million.