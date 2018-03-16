Khloe Kardashian Shares BTS Footage From Her Good Mama Photo Shoot

Khloe Kardashian is sharing even more from her Good Mama photo shoot.

The 33-year-old reality star, who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, made headlines earlier this week after posing topless in the campaign for Good American's maternity line. Now, she's sharing a behind-the-scenes look at what went into the photo shoot.

In a 30-second video posted to her website and app on Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen getting her hair and makeup touched up before going in front of the camera with her Good American co-founder, Emma Grede.

"For Good American, we're such a family base, and I feel like if you're doing one shoot with us, or if you have any involvement with Good American, we're kind of a ride-or-die bunch of girls for each other," Kardashian says in the clip. "And it's such a strong mission that Emma and I have, and all the girls from Good American really relate to that."

In a statement obtained by ET on Wednesday, Kardashian explained why she decided to expand Good American into maternity wear.

"When I actually became pregnant and started dressing my bump, I realized that there is such a gap in the market for cute, fashion-forward denim. I am such a denim and bodysuit type of girl so it really hurt my soul that I could not wear a cute pair of jeans while pregnant," she said. "That’s why I decided to create Good Mama."

"This time in a woman’s life is super exciting (I’ve been through it with my sisters!) but it can also be overwhelming, especially when it’s your first time," Kardashian added.

The blonde beauty has definitely found ways to stylishly dress her bump throughout her pregnancy -- including at her recent baby shower. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Excites Pregnant Eva Longoria by Gifting Her With Maternity Jeans

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Poses Topless in New Photo Shoot -- See the Pics

Everything Khloe Kardashian Has Said About Her First Pregnancy

Related Gallery