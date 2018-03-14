Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Poses Topless in New Photo Shoot -- See the Pics

Khloe Kardashian is stunning!

The 33-year-old pregnant reality star posed topless in a photo shoot to promote her new line of denim maternity wear, Good Mama. In the pic, the Kardashian wears maternity jeans with an elastic waistband around her burgeoning baby bump and holds her arm across her bare chest. Her makeup is flawless and consists of a brown smoky eye and her blonde locks are tousled and to the side.

"When I actually became pregnant and started dressing my bump, I realized that there is such a gap in the market for cute, fashion-forward denim. I am such a denim and bodysuit type of girl so it really hurt my soul that I could not wear a cute pair of jeans while pregnant. That’s why I decided to create Good Mama," Kardashian said in a statement. "This time in a woman’s life is super exciting (I’ve been through it with my sisters!) but it can also be overwhelming, especially when it’s your first time."

Her latest addition to her Good American denim line, which will be released on Thursday, has been in the works since Kardashian found out she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

In additional pics from the collection, the Revenge Body host is also seen wearing a different style of jeans with a white long-sleeved crop top and a black pair of pants with a leotard.

Kardashian is preparing to welcome her baby girl very soon. This past Saturday, her family threw her a lavish pink-themed baby shower that included hundreds of pink balloons, flowers hanging from the ceiling and all the guests donning blush-colored outfits.

