Lionel Richie Gushes Over His Kids' Support at Hollywood Hand and Foodprint Ceremony (Exclusive)

Lionel Richie has been immortalized in cement!



The music legend was honored with a foot and handprint ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where he was cheered on by many of his friends and family.

The singer's children -- model Sofia Richie, reality star Nicole Richie and son Miles Richie -- were on hand to support their dad, and the proud father couldn't have been happier to feel their love and see their smiling faces.

Lionel, 68, spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner, opening up about sharing this exciting moment with the three people closest to his heart -- and how they'd been especially nice to him throughout the day!

"They’ve done so much to try to kill me," Lionel joked. "But to have them here? [All] I've heard all day was, 'Dad, we’re so proud of you! Dad, we’re so proud of you!' You know, that means everything to a parent."

The "Endless Love" singer also joked that getting honored with his handprints and footprints in cement should buy him half a day of being cool in his kids' eyes before they "try to kill me one more time."

Sofia, Nicole and Miles weren't the only ones who came out to show their support. Some of the singer's closest show business friends turned out as well, including Samuel L. Jackson, Brian Grazer and Jimmy Kimmel.

Jackson even captured the iconic moment of Lionel dipping his handprints into the cement. He shared the clip to Instagram, writing, "Extra proud to be part of This Icon @lionelrichie Iconic Moment."

The GRAMMY Award winner, who signed on as a judge on ABC's American Idol reboot late last year, also reflected on what the honor meant to him after spending nearly five decades in show business.

"When I first came to this town there was a Holiday Inn right next door," he shared with ET. "And my first touch and feel of Hollywood was the hands and the feet here. I really got teary-eyed because now I’m here, you know what I mean?"

Lionel said he was blown away by the opportunity to "be a part of the story of Hollywood."

