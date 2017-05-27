Ariana Grande Reportedly Set to Return to Manchester for Benefit Concert Next Week

Ariana Grande may return to Manchester as soon as next week.

The 23-year-old singer is set to headline a star-studded benefit concert in honor of the victims of the tragic bombing that occurred during her concert on Monday, which killed 22 people and left 59 injured.

WATCH: Ariana Grande Reveals She's Returning to Manchester After Fatal Attack in Emotional Letter to Fans

According to TMZ, the show will happen a week from Sunday, with Grande and her manager, Scooter Braun, reaching out to some of the biggest names in music to participate. The benefit concert will be held in one of the four big arenas in the city and be produced by Live Nation. All proceeds will go to the victims and their families.

ET has reached out to Grande's rep for comment.

RELATED: Ariana Grande’s Manager Scooter Braun Pens Inspiring Message After Manchester Bombing

On Friday, the "Focus" singer shared a heartfelt letter on social media, saying that she extends her "hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way."

Grande then announced her plans to return to Manchester to "spend time" with her fans "and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families."

"I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester," she added.

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Reveals How She's Rethinking Her Shows After Bombing at Ariana Grande's Concert

Since the attack, Grande suspended seven shows from her Dangerous Woman tour and returned home to Florida to spend time with her family and her boyfriend, Mac Miller. The singer says she hasn't stopped thinking about those who were affected by the incident.

"We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy," Grande wrote in her letter. "They will be on my mind and in my heart every day and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life."